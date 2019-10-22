At least seven people have been reported killed following a clash between cult groups in Calabar, Cross River state on Tuesday.
The incidents reportedly occurred at Okundi, Boki Local Government Area of the state after a youth was killed on Monday night.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incidents.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]