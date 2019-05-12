<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least two persons have been killed in a renewed cult clash between rival groups in Calabar, the Cross River State capital

Eyewitnesses said a young man popularly known as Last Born suspected to be a member of a cult group was shot dead on Saturday night along Ekpo Abasi by Mayne Avenue, while another young man, said to be of a rival group was also shot dead along Uwanse Street, later same night, in what was believed to be a reprisal attack.

These killings are the latest in the rivalry between cult groups that seem to have become a frequent occurrence in the state capital.

This latest clash, it was gathered may have been related another fight amongst themselves, which occurred about a month ago, and left at least three people dead.

At the moment the city is tense as residents have expressed fear over the situation, saying they feel unsafe, and wonder whether the problem would ever be tackled.

The occurrence residents feel have become so frequent that they have, despite the gravity of the situation, jokingly come to refer to as Temple Run (a popular mobile game), the pandemonium that usually occurs when such cult shootings break out in the city.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, said the police had swung into action to check the situation, and that some arrests have been made and some weapons seized.

She said the police have been sensitizing youths to desist from cultism, adding that they were up to the task of checking the menace.