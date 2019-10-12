<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





No fewer than four persons have been confirmed dead after a house built on a hill in the Magodo-Isheri area of Lagos State collapsed on Saturday.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Femi Oke-Osayintolu, who confirmed the casualty figure to our correspondent, said the tragedy struck around 8:00 a.m.

He said some injured victims trapped in the rubble had been rescued and rushed to a hospital while emergency officials were on the ground to ensure safety at the scene.

It was gathered that a rescue operation is ongoing at Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu where another incident of building collapse occurred.

Oke-Osayintolu promised to get back to our correspondent with details on the Ikorodu incident.