No fewer than four persons have been confirmed dead after a house built on a hill in the Magodo-Isheri area of Lagos State collapsed on Saturday.
The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Femi Oke-Osayintolu, who confirmed the casualty figure to our correspondent, said the tragedy struck around 8:00 a.m.
He said some injured victims trapped in the rubble had been rescued and rushed to a hospital while emergency officials were on the ground to ensure safety at the scene.
It was gathered that a rescue operation is ongoing at Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu where another incident of building collapse occurred.
Oke-Osayintolu promised to get back to our correspondent with details on the Ikorodu incident.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]