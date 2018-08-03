The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a worker, Adewale Adegoroye, for allegedly killing his boss, Akinwumi Akinmulero, the manager of a cooperative society owned by cocoa farmers in Ondo State.

The 42-year-old suspect was said to have been hired by Akinmulero on commission basis since September 2017, but had a disagreement with the manager on Wednesday over his wage.

The argument was said to have become heated and the suspect reportedly stabbed Akinmulero and fled with N700,000 belonging to the cooperative society.

It was gathered that the cooperative society money was meant to be given to agents to buy cocoa produce from farmers in the rural areas.

Parading the suspect at the Ondo State Police Command headquarters in Akure on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Femi Joseph, said the suspect allegedly killed his boss and stole the N700,000 which the deceased withdrew from a bank.

Joseph said, “Akinwumi (Akinmulero) withdrew N700,000 from a bank. He was the manager of a multi-purpose cooperative society belonging to farmers in Ondo.

“On seeing him with the money,, the suspect followed his boss, stabbed him and stole the money. Luck, however, ran out on him as he was chased by the people around.

“He jumped into one compound where he was arrested by people. He would have been lynched if not for the intervention of the police.”

The suspect said he did not intentionally kill his boss, adding that he stabbed him during an argument over his wage.

He said, “He has not paid me since I started working for him in September last year. On Tuesday when he brought the money to the office, I asked him to give me my wage from the money he brought because I was hungry.

“He ignored me and refused to give me the money; so, I forcefully took N200,000 from the money. But he grabbed it and slapped me. He also brought out a knife to stab me, but I managed to collect the knife from him. I stabbed him and ran out of the office with the N200,000. I acted that way because I was frustrated; I did not know that he would die.”