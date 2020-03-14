<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





No fewer than five persons were reportedly killed in a fresh communal clash between Alla and Egba communities in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was learnt that the two communities had over the years fought over a fishpond allegedly donated to a family from Okokolo, leading to loss of many lives.

A source said Egba and Abugbe were always in alliance against Allagba and Gbegzua communities over the control of the fishpond.

The source said, “The crisis over the fishpond has been on for quite an age between Alla and Egba and what we learnt is that the fish pond was given to a family in Alla by a family in Egba.

“The fresh crisis started when Alla people attacked Egba over the fish pond and five people were killed but as I am talking to you, only three corpses have been recovered.”





The incident happened on Wednesday and we just finished a meeting with the deputy governor on how peace will return to the area because so many lives have been lost due to the fight over the fish pond in the council.”

It was also learnt that the three corpses recovered so far had their heads severed and hung on trees.

Spokesperson for the State Command, Catherine Anene, a deputy superintendent of police, confirmed the attack.

Anene said three persons were killed in the crisis but declined further comments.

“Yes, there was a crisis in Agatu between Alla and Egba communities. Three people were killed in the crisis,” she said.