A renewed cult war between the Greenlanders and Bobos cult groups has claimed the lives of eight persons in different parts of Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State.

According to investigations, residents of Ebis, Punch, Biogbolo, Obele, Goodnews, Sandfill and Hospital roads in Yenagoa have been gripped by fear following the recent shootings and dead bodies found on the roads in the area.

A witness said two youths were shot dead on Tuesday night in the Sandfill area while two dead bodies were left at Goodnews Junction and Punch road on Wednesday. Two dead bodies of suspected cultists were also discovered in Elebele and one dead body was left on a road in Biogbolo.

A source said one of the victims, popularly known as T. Juice, from Ogbia Local Government Area, a known Greanlander member, was trailed and shot dead at close range while he was eating at an open-air restaurant in the area.

His assailants were said to have shot him in the head to ensure that he did not survive, but his partner also on the list of those to be killed missed death by the whiskers as he escaped before the shooting began.

The source said that before the police patrol came, the killers had run to OMPADEC Road, from where they escaped.

Police public relations officer in the state, Asinim Butswat, said he was yet to get the details of the killings.

Recently, hundreds of students staged a walk against cultism in Bayelsa State calling on the state government to go tough on cultists. Also, heads of security agencies in Bayelsa, after the 42nd security council meeting, had decided to beef up security in Yenagoa to clamp down on cultists.

Due to the incessant cult-inspired fights in the state, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson recently signed the amended anti-secret cult bill into law, which prescribes a 20-year jail term for anybody convicted of cultism.