



Armed bandits have attacked 17 communities in Rafi and Shiroro local government areas of Niger state leaving five people dead.

35 people are suspected to have been abducted as they have been declared missing by the communities.

This was disclosed to The Nation by the Niger state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA).

According to the NSEMA Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Audu, the attack occurred last Thursday night.

Audu said that about 3500 are currently displaced adding that the displaced persons are being camped at Kagara central primary school and Pandogari primary school.

The Agency said that the state government has provided some palliatives in form of food items and sleeping materials adding that relief materials would be distributed to the affected people within the week.

Speaking to newsmen, Audi further said, “Nsema have activated the temporal camps with profiling of the affected persons and Health personnel have been deployed to the two camps.

“The state government has directed provision of all requirements for camp operation”, he said.