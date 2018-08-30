Eight people were killed and 95 houses burnt when attackers invaded Abonong and Zayit communities in Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to Terna Tyopev, spokesman of the Police Command in the State, the attackers hit the community in the early hours of Wednesday.

Tyopev said 310 cows were also rustled, while three other persons were severely injured.

He said: “When we received information that Abonong and Zayit communities were being attacked, we quickly mobilised and rushed to the affected areas.

“But when we approached the areas, the attackers sighted us and took to their heels.

“When we eventually entered the attacked settlements, we found that eight persons were killed, 95 houses burnt, while 310 cows were stolen.”

Tyopev said the bandits also stole food stuff and and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

“As we speak, security has been beefed up in the areas to forestall further attacks,” he said.