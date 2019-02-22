



The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the death of two persons during Thursday’s clash between supporters of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Kofa in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the number of deaths in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano and also said that many people sustained various degrees of injuries during the fracas.

He said no fewer than 20 vehicles were burnt while 18 others were also vandalised during the incident which occurred around 2:00 p:m on Thursday.

According to him, a medical clinic was also burnt in the village as a result of the clash.

The police spokesman said the command had also arrested 20 people in connection with the incident and warned people of the state to desist from acts capable of causing disaffection among residents.

Reports say supporters of the two political parties clashed when Sen. Rabi’u Kwankwaso and the PDP governorship candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf as well as their supporters were traveling to Bebeji town for a final rally.