The two wives of the District Head of Zungeru, Alhaji Alamu Madaki, who were abducted over a week ago have been released by their abductors.

Hajia Aisha Alamu Madaki and Habiba Alamu Madaki were said to have been released on Monday after a ransom of N5 million was reportedly paid to the bandits.

THISDAY learnt that the women were released to the person that took the ransom to the bandits after which they trekked several kilometres to safety.

However, it was learnt that the bandits refused to release the district head, insisting that the N10 million ransom must be paid.

It was gathered that the two women have been admitted to a hospital where they are being treated for stress and trauma.

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has accused politicians in the state of acting as informants to bandits, saying that their attitude is frustrating the fight against banditry in the state.

“Let me be blunt, as I speak here now, there are people providing information to the bandits, especially within the political circle. They send messages directly to the bandits of whatever strategies the government adopts,” the governor said.

He had a few months ago said that there were moles in the security architecture of the state giving information to bandits.





The governor, who spoke in Minna on Tuesday when he inaugurated a 161-member Special Vigilante Corps and 10 pick up vans and motorcycles for their operations, said the efforts of security agencies in the state had failed to yield any results due to the activities of the informants.

“Whatever we discussed, the details is already with the bandits, they call to tell us exactly what was discussed. The informants are everywhere even in the Government House, so I don’t trust anybody any longer,” he said.

Governor Bello said while the government is strategizing on how to bring the security situation, especially kidnapping under control in the state, some politicians are busy strategizing on how to make money from the whole thing.

“That is why the situation is becoming more complicated because now you have a lot of interests. Some people will come and meet you and say give us money so that we can go and bring them (abducted Islamic school children) back.

“No successful kidnapping takes place without informants. They guided them and tell them when to come and where to follow. They tell them the movement of the security agents and in some cases ambushed them,” Bello said.