



The police in Osun has confirmed the release of three Chinese miners kidnapped at Akere near Ifewara in Atakumosa West Local Government Area.

The spokesperson for the state police command, SP Yemisi Opalola, told newsmen that the miners were released on Sunday.





Ms. Opalola said the abductors set them free when they realised that the police were closing in on them.

She said no arrest was made in connection with the incident.

The three miners were abducted on February 1.