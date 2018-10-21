Superintendent of Police, DSP Florence Ayogu, abducted, last week, by kidnappers in Delta State, has been released after paying an undisclosed ransom.

It was gathered that the kidnappers, who hijacked DSP Florence, second-in-command, “A” Division, Asaba, on her way to work, along Ogwashi-Uku-Asaba Road, in the state, called for ransom with her phone.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, had given orders that detectives comb every nook and corner in search of her soon after the information filtered that she had been abducted,

It was not clear how the ransom was paid and collected, but newsmen confirmed her kidnappers were paid before they freed her 48 hours after the abduction.

Following the kidnap and Mustafa’s strict directive, a Dragon Patrol Team 22, led by ASP Christian Mokwunye on patrol along Ogwashi-Uku/Nsukwa, acting on a tip-off swung into action, and recovered the police officer’s Toyota Highlander Jeep, abandoned near Isheagu village junction.

Upon search of the vehicle, the team discovered her police identity card and other documents.

Police were still searching for her when ransom was paid, but despite her release, efforts have been intensified to ensure that the culprits were brought to justice.