The family of a Wukari-based senior legal practitioner, Barrister Yabura, have expressed concern over refusal of his abductors to release him after collecting N5million ransom.

Barrister Hassan Sabana who spoke to newsmen in a telephone interview said N5 million was raised by the family and given to the abductors as ransom for the release of the senior lawyer but to their dismay the kidnappers refused to release him.

He said the senior lawyer was abducted with his driver along Wukari – Takum road in April and after series of negotiation between the family of Barrister Yabura, the amount demanded by the abductors was reduced from N15million to N5million.

Barrister Hassan Sabana stated that the N5million ransom was paid but to the dismay of family, the lawyer is still being held by the abductors.

He said the concern of the family is the health and safety of the senior lawyer and urged security agencies to help rescue him.

The police spokesman at the Taraba state command, DSP David Misal, could not be reach for comment as his mobile line was switched when newsmen dialled him.