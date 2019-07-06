<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Suspected kidnappers have shot and killed a police sergeant attached to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Awkuzu, Anambra State, during a gun duel that ensued during an attempt to rescue a kidnapped victim, Dr. Achugbu Paschal.

It was gathered that the gunmen on Thursday, kidnapped the victim at Ngozica Housing Estate, Awka. However, while SARS team and Operation Puff Adder, were trailing the suspected kidnappers, they ran into an ambush laid by the gunmen along Abba/Ukulu Road in Dunukofia Local Government Area and the exchange of fire that followed led to the killing of the officer as well as one of the kidnappers.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Haruna Mohammed, while confirming the incident said that during the gun duel, one of them (gunmen), whose identity was yet to be ascertained, was fatally wounded.

A part of his statement read: “On the 4/7/2019 at about 10 pm, following the kidnap of one Dr Achugbu Paschal of NO 26 Ngozica Housing Estates Awka by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, Puff Adder operatives in conjunction with the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), while on the trail of the suspects ran into an ambush mounted by the gang along Abba/Ukulu road in Dunukofia LGA of Anambra State.