The family of a Takum-based businessman, Alhaji Usman Mayo, has expressed concern over refusal of his abductors to release him after collecting N100million as ransom.

The spokesperson of the business man, Mallam Ibrahim Takum, told newsmen on Sunday, that Alhaji Mayo was abducted about 40 days ago in Takum and that the abductors demanded N100million which was paid. But according to him, the abductors, after collecting N100million further demanded additional N100million.

He said after series of negotiations on the additional N100 million ransom, the abductors ceased communication. Ibrahim Takum said family and friends of the businessman are now confused and worried since they cannot tell if he is alive or dead.

Recalling what happened to a lawmaker, Hosea Ibbi, who was killed despite the fact that ransom was paid, Ibrahim Takum expressed hope that the same fate will not befall the businessman. He called on the police to do more to rescue him.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, ASP David Misal, said he had no update on the case but promised to check his records and get back to newsmen. He was yet to do so at the time this report was filed.