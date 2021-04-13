



Operatives of the Nasarawa Police Command have arrested 40 suspected kidnappers, including those who abducted some Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials along Maraban-Udege road.

The Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, made the disclosure on Monday after a meeting with traditional rulers, local government chairmen, and security chiefs in Lafia, the state capital. The meeting was convened by the State’s Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The Police Commissioner said, “We have arrested about 40 kidnappers and we are investigating them. Those who kidnapped Federal Road Safety personnel at Maraban, they have been arrested.

“Some of the FRSC officials came from Sokoto and Abuja and they have identified the criminal elements that kidnapped them.”





He also assured of a sustained synergy with other security agencies to improve the security atmosphere of the state.

The FRSC officials were attacked and kidnapped in September 2020 while travelling in two buses from Sokoto and Kebbi command of the corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi, Abuja.

They were reportedly attacked at Udege junction, along Maraban-Udege, Nasarawa State, at about 8 a.m and one of the officers in the vehicle died during the attack while another officer died in the hospital and four others were injured.

FRSC’s spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, confirmed that eight officers escaped unhurt with 10 unaccounted for as they were allegedly kidnapped by the assailants.