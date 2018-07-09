Gunmen who kidnapped two entertainers, Ugo Stevenson and Izunna Obiakor, in Owerri, Imo State, have freed them after receiving N1m ransom.

They were held hostage for five days.

Stevenson, a 2008 winner of Nigeria Music Awards is a popular Highlife musician, writer, and public commentator, while Obiakor is the Chief Executive Officer of Twinstar Lightening and Stage House in Owerri.

The two entertainers were together in a vehicle on Wednesday, July 4, when some gunmen accosted them at the World Bank area of the state capital, shot indiscriminately into the air, and abducted them.

The 2008 award winner who confirmed his release and that of his colleague to newsmen on Monday in a telephone interview, said that they were freed on Sunday night.

Stevenson said that their abductors blindfolded them and dropped them off at the Okuku area of the Owerri West Local Government Area.

The kidnap victims confirmed that their abductors collected N1m to set them free.

It was reported that the kidnappers contacted Stevenson’s wife after two days of their kidnap and demanded N5m for his freedom.

Stevenson said, “Our experience was horrible. I can’t wish it for my worst enemy. They were mean. We were blindfolded for the five days we stayed with them.

“I deliberately refused to accept any food from them. I survived on water only for the five days.

“They were real kidnappers. While they held us in their den, they were bringing in other victims. ”

He said that one million naira was paid for their freedom. He added that the 2007 Highlander that belongs to the other kidnap victim, Izunna, was not released to them.

He said, “They made sure that they collected everything on us, including our voter cards, identity cards, phones and other valuables.”

The abduction and release of the two entertainers came just six days after a popular pro-democracy activist in the state, Paulcy Iwuala, was kidnapped and freed after N7m ransom.

The Police Spokesperson in the state, Andrew Enwerem, had told our correspondent that Stevenson was kidnapped somewhere in Owerri West Local Government Area.