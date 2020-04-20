<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A kidnappers den was on Monday discovered at the Shogunle bus stop, in Oshodi Lagos.

Six suspects have been apprehended by the Nigeria Police.

According to an eye witness, one of the Lagos Waste Management (LAEMA) road workers was about to be pushed inside the pit by the suspected kidnappers when she shouted and raised an alarm.





The eye witness narrated that the police officers at Ikeja Area F and Shogunle Police Station were immediately alerted to rescue the woman and arrested four men beneath the walk-way pit.

He added that Army uniforms officers from PWD were also at the scene.