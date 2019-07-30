<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kidnappers of Beauty Siasia, mother of former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, have reduced their demand from N70m to N50m as they negotiate the release of the 76 year-old.

Recall that Siasia’s mother was kidnapped by unidentified armed men on July 15, alongside 65-year-old Florence Donana and her 17-year-old granddaughter from her home in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government of Bayelsa State.

In a chat, Samson Siasia praised the Nigeria Police Force for their efforts but pleaded that they intensified their efforts towards the release of his mother.

“They have made contact with us and they have told us what they want. They should know I retired long ago.

“I can’t match their fresh demands of N50m, I just urge them to be considerate. They have mothers as well.

“The Police and other security agencies are doing a great job but my mother is still out there.”