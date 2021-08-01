Kidnappers of Benue commissioner’s wife demand N51 million ransom

Gunmen who abducted wife of Benue State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs. Ann Unenge, in Markudi area of the State have demanded for N51 million to set her free.

Bernard Unenge is the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Benue State.

His wife, Ann was reportedly abducted around 6.00pm on Thursday.

It was gathered that she was abducted shortly after she returned from Daudu town, an outskirt where she went to visit her parents.

A relation of the victim said Unenge was driving a new model Toyota Highlander, when she was kidnapped, while the abductors also took away the vehicle.

However, an aide to the commissioner, who craved anonymity told Channels TV that the kidnappers have established contact with the family and demanded N51 million.

Earlier, Benue State Governor, Governor Samuel Ortom, called on the Federal Government to as a matter of justice, clamp down hard on bandits and kidnap syndicates of armed herdsmen just as it has done with separatists leaders – Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

The governor also assured that all hands are on the deck to rescue her, as both conventional security and local vigilantes groups have been dispatched to track the abductors.