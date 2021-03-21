



Drivers and commuters have continued to face a harrowing experience at the hands of daredevil kidnappers on the Ago-Auchi Road.

The recent incident happened on Saturday, 20th March 2021, when a commercial bus was attacked at a bad spot between Igue-oke and Junction, in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

About three passengers were abducted while a soldier (in mufti) was shot in his leg.

One of the abductees, Aigbokhai Bright, a school teacher, was travelling from Ikhin to Auchi.

A family source said, the kidnappers have established contact with his family, demanding N5 million ransom.

According to findings by THEWILL, the last five weeks have witnessed some of the most heartless attacks on drivers and commuters, who are held captive in the forest for huge ransoms.

What is more heart-wrenching is the fact that the victims are the downtrodden, who are forced into borrowing, to pay for huge ransoms that are demanded.

One of the victims (name withheld) of the recent surge, was kidnapped along with his wife on the same road about three weeks ago. He said the kidnappers struck at a failed portion of the road immediately after Igue-Oke.

Narrating his ordeal to our correspondent, he told THEWILL that the gang were two sets.





He said: “After we were kidnapped, another set also kidnapped other people that same day.

“Those who kidnapped us were four in number. Two fulanis and two locals. The locals are always masked. The Fulanis are the one in front, they know the bushes.

“We trekked the bushes to Ikpeshi, then to Igue-Isale, From there to Uokha.

“The second day, they again moved us through the bushes to Urhole, and finally to the bush at the back of Afuze, where they released me and my wife on the third day after N3 million ransom payment.”

On his part, a driver (who did not want his name in print) said: “We are afraid. We have cried many times that the security agencies should increase surveillance along the road.

“The police and vigilantes in these communities are afraid. They are not armed. The kidnappers bear heavy arms.”

A commuter, Bella, said motorists plying the road were scared and nobody currently wanted to risk a trip around that region.

Bella lamented: “Any driver or commuter going or coming from Auchi through the road will need special prayers for a successful journey. Kidnappers are on rampage on the Ago-Auchi road immediately after the failed portion between Igue-oke and Junction.

“Edo state government should rescue us.”