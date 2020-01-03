<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Abuja, on Friday, gave assurance that they would rescue two women abducted on Tokolo village road, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to newsmen, the kidnappers have contacted the families of the abducted women, demanding for N10 million to free them.

The Divisional Police Office in charge of Bwari Police Division, Mr Biodun Makanjuola, confirmed that the incident occurred on January 1 at about 5pm.

Makanjuola said the police along with other security agencies were on top of the situation and would do all it takes to rescue the abducted women.

According to him, they were abducted by the gunmen during an attack on their vehicle en route Tokolo village, the hometown of the Chairman of the Bwari Area Council, Mr John Gabaya.

An eyewitness, who prefers anonymity, told newsmen that his car was first attacked but he abandoned it and ran into the bush for safety.

“I manoeuvred and ran into the bush,’’ he said.

An official of the council, who does not want to be named, told newsmen that one of the victims was an appointee in the council.

However, efforts made to reach the chairman of the council to get his reaction to the incident proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.

Other members of the council’s executive declined to comment on the incident.