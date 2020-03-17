<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kidnappers have abducted daughters of the late Director of Sports in the defunct Western State, Chief Emiola Adesina, and demanded N100m ransom before their release.

It was gathered that the funeral for Adesina held a week ago and Pastor Omobola Adepoju was with her sister, Mrs Abiola Olukotun, on the Ile-Ife Road, Kereku, Egbeda area, Ibadan, Oyo State, when they were kidnapped on Monday.

This was made known in a short message to newsmen on Tuesday by a retired permanent secretary and professor/directing staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State, Prof. Tunji Olaopa.

Olaopa wrote, “This is authentic, please. Pastor (Mrs.) Omobola Adepoju and Mrs. Abiola Olukotun are daughters of the late Chief Emiola Adesina, old Director of Sports, Western State of Nigeria and Proprietor of Subuola Nursery/Primary School in Ibadan, whose funeral held a week ago.





“Omobola came in from Atlanta and was with her sister on her farm at a location on Ife road in Ibadan where they were both kidnapped yesterday (Monday). The kidnappers have called the family to demand N100m.”

The Oyo State Police Spokesperson, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, confirmed the incident to The PUNCH via a telephone interview.

He said, “Yes, they were kidnapped yesterday while on their farm. The anti-kidnapping unit and other tactical teams are already in that area and had cordoned off the place for a search for the prompt release of the victims.”

The spokesperson stated that the police were working tirelessly to free the victims and arrest the kidnappers.