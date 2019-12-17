<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least five people were kidnapped on Tuesday morning when armed men invaded Ganye town in Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The victims include two nursing mothers and three children, all of whom were kidnapped from the house of one Alhaji Hussain, residents said.

A relative of the victims who does not want his name in print said the gunmen stormed Mr Hussain’s house near Federal Government College at about 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The gunmen stormed the area at about 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, overpowered the security men and entered the house where they abducted two nursing mothers and three children at gunpoint.

“Residents where awoken by pandemonium amidst gunshots which greeted the area as the kidnappers, who came in large numbers with sophisticated weapons, carried out their operations.

“We later alerted police and soldiers in the town who confronted the kidnappers leading to a serious exchange of gunfire at Buwangal.

“During the heavy exchange of fire, four policemen were injured. The injured policemen have been taken to Ganye hospital while the kidnappers succeeded in taking away their victims,” the source added.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to speak to the police spokesman in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, were not successful. Calls and SMS sent to his phone number were not responded to.

However, the Information Officer of the local government, Kabiru Njidda, confirmed the attack in a telephone interview.

“I’m just about to see the DPO over the issue. I will call you after meeting with the DPO,” Njidda said.

Despite the efforts of security agencies, kidnapping has become a major security challenge in the state.

The state government recently purchased and distributed 60 Hilux vans as well as dozens of motorcycles to security agencies to help them tackle kidnapping and other crimes.