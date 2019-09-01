<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A suspected kidnapper believed to have taken part in the abduction of member representing Zaria City Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Dabo, has been killed.

Newsmen gathered that, the suspected kidnapper was killed during a gun duel with men of the Nigeria Police on routine patrol of Kaduna-Zaria expressway in the early hours of Sunday.

Though, the Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo is yet to react to the development, a security source said, the suspected kidnapper alongside four other gang members were engaged while trying to block the major highway.

According to the source, “about five suspected kidnappers were involved in the blocking of the road before their encounter with the police.

“One of them was killed in the process, while the other four escaped into the bush.”

He also said that, a locally made rifle was recovered from the suspects.

Newsmen also gathered that the kidnappers were the the same group that kidnapped the Kaduna State assembly member last Friday.