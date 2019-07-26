<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Consultant Haematologist at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Dr Marcus Inyama, who was kidnapped by gunmen in Akpabuyo on Thursday, 18 July, has been rescued by security agents.

His rescue followed a protest by doctors to the State House of Assembly and the Governor’s office on Thursday where the Deputy Governor, Prof Ivara Esu promised that the state government will do everything possible to rescue him.

The state branch Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Agam Ayuk confirmed to newsmen on Friday night on phone that Dr. Inyama had been rescued.