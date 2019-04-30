<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two oil workers kidnapped along Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers state axis of East/West road have regained their freedom.

The Police in Port Harcourt, the state capital, disclosed this on Tuesday evening.

Armed hoodlums terrorising Ahoada-Ndele-Rumuji-Emohua axis of the East-West road reportedly kidnapped the oil workers last Friday, killing a spy police attached to their convoy and their escort driver before taking them away.

They were traveling from the neighbouring Bayelsa state on official assignment.

Police spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, said men of the tactical team of the command rescued the victims in the early hours of Tuesday.

He stated they have been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

However, Omoni said that the four NEMA officials kidnapped in Abua/Odual also in the state last Monday were yet to be rescued.

But he assured efforts have been intensified to ensure they are released unhurt as soon as possible.