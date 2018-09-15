A medical doctor, Dr. Matthew Olubiyi, who was kidnapped, Wednesday September 12 in Bitie, Tai local government Council area in Ogoniland in Rivers State, while diagnosing patients in his consulting room in the hospital has regained his freedom.

He was apparently dumped by his abductors in a Bush. It can be ascertained if any ransom was paid as there was no report of any contact by his abductors with his family before he was found.

The Coordinator of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, in Tai Local government area, Mr. Mgbor Timothy, who confirmed the freedom of the medical doctor on the phone said he was found by hunters in an abandoned borrow pit in bush in a nearby Gokana local government area.

Gokana is neighbouring local government area to Tai and also in Ogoniland.

“At the early hours of today,the kidnapped medical doctor was found in a borrow pit by vigilant hunters looking tired and worn out. They helped him out. There was no ransom paid for his release”, Mgbor said.

Our correspondent in Port-Harcourt, reports that the Youth leader had earlier narrated that: “The Doctor was attending to patients when kidnappers swooped on him at gunpoint and whisked away from by forcing inside a getaway car.

A nursing sister on ground called to inform me. Patients have to scamper for their safety.

“The security situation in Bitie community is becoming unbearable. The security in Tai is getting out of hand and cannot be left entirely in hands of Tai people alone. Residents in Bitie are worried about the what is happening in the community within a period of the interval of five days.“

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the pregnant woman earlier kidnapped in the same community is still unknown. The pregnant woman was kidnapped five days earlier before the abduction of the medical doctor.

The Rivers State Police Command was yet to comment on the freedom of the the medical doctor and neither has it made a statement on the kidnap of the pregnant woman at the time of filing this report.

Repeated enquiries by our reporter to the Spokesman of the command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni has not been fruitful.