The acting Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau, and six other people abducted by suspected kidnappers have been released.

The victims were abducted in the Ejirin area of Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area of the state on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said the director and the others were released unhurt at about 11.45pm on Tuesday night.

He said, “On 09/04/2019 at about 11.45pm, the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau and 6 others kidnapped on 06/04/19 at about 8.00pm, at Ketu-Ereyun, Ikorodu were released unhurt by their abductors. The Victims have since reunited with their families.

“The Command’s Tactical teams are still in the creeks and forests combating the hoodlums. A water-tight security measures are emplaced across the State to forestall future occurrence.

“The Command deeply appreciate the supports of Lagos State Government and the good people of Lagos State who stood by us and also provided useful information that facilitated the prompt rescue of the victims. Together we will continue to make Lagos State one of the safest states in Nigeria,” he said.