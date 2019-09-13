<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The kidnapped Chairman of Miners Association of Nigeria, Kogi State Chapter, Yunusa Oruma, has been released by his abductors in the early hours of Friday.

This was made known to newsmen by the National President of Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Kabir Kankara, in a telephone chat.

According to Kankara, the victim, Oruma is now united with his family after he spent six days in the kidnappers den.

Kankara said: “Our Kogi State chapter chairman, Yunusa Oruma who was kidnapped on Sunday has been released this morning (Friday). He came back to his family this morning.

“We appreciate anybody who is involved to secure his release because they didn’t tell me it was the police who discovered him.

“I wouldn’t want to quote anybody. Maybe the police or the abductors decided to set him free or maybe he paid a ransom which we don’t know.”

It will be recalled on Monday the miners’ boss called for the unconditional release of the Kogi State chapter chairman, Yunusa Oruma who was kidnapped by gunmen numbering eight from his home at Ankpa Local Government Area of the State, while relaxing with his family.

The miners’ boss earlier described the development as very sad who also said an official report was made to the Kogi State Police Command, which they believed necessary action would be taken to rescued and return home their chairman hale and hearty.

He also pleaded with those who kidnapped him to release him unconditionally as the chairman does not have money to pay any ransom including the association.