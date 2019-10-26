<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Six students of Engraver’s College, a private secondary school in Kaduna who were kidnapped along with their teacher on Oct. 3, have regained their freedom.

The victims were kidnapped in Kakau Daji Village in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State by gunmen.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed their release in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Saturday.

“We are relieved that this criminal violation of the right to liberty is over and that they are all back safely,

“The victims, most of whom are minors, and their families will now be focusing on recovering from this undeserved trauma,” he said.

Aruwan did not state how they were released.

“As we continue to combat banditry, kidnapping and other crimes, the Kaduna State Government urges all our communities not to give comfort to criminals by dividing victims and inserting ethno-religious narratives for the activities of ruthless miscreants.

“Government calls for vigilance in all our communities and continued cooperation with security agencies in this battle to secure our state and all who live in it,” he said.