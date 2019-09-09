<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than six persons were kidnapped on Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday evening.

The victims, newsmen learnt, were travelling from Offa to Kaduna on board commercial bus of a transport company, Okin Motors.

The incident, according to sources, happened around Rijana axis of the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

Though, police were yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing this report, the Development Associations of Offa people Offa Descendants’ Union (ODU), said it was already making efforts to secure the victims’ release.

National Public Relations Officer of the Union, Maruf Olalekan Ajenifuja, in a statement in Kaduna on Monday said, ODU has waded in and efforts are in top gear to secure the release of the victims.

The statement added that all the abducted people would be released soonest.

According to him: “The Offa Descendants’ Union (ODU) has received the sad news of the Kidnapping of 6 people travelling with Okin Motors from Offa to Kaduna yesterday.

“This worrisome incident happened at Rejana along Abuja – Kaduna Express Way thereby throwing many families into period of sorrow.

‘ODU has waded in and efforts are in top gear to secure the release of the victims and we hope they would be released soonest by the special grace of God.

“We may not be able to give you details at the moment due to security reasons.”

Meanwhile, Chairman Yoruba Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs in the 19 Northern states and Abuja, Ambassador Muhammad Arigbabuwo, has called for release of the victims

The Monarch made the plea while speaking with reporters in Kaduna on Monday, appealing to their abductors to free them because they are people in search of means of survival.

He also asked the government to improve the welfare packages of all security agents, especially those on the frontlines