



A PUNCH newspaper journalist, Okechukwu Nnodim, and two others with whom he was abducted late Wednesday, have been released.

Mr Nnodim and two sons of his neighbour were kidnapped by gunmen who shot their way into their home in Kubwa area of Abuja at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday.





“We were told last night that they had been released, but they came home this morning,” Oluchi Nnodim, wife of the kidnapped journalist told newsmen on Sunday.

Newsmen had reported how the kidnappers demanded N10 million ransom for Mr Nnodim’s release.

Asked about the circumstances of her husband’s freedom after three days of captivity, Mrs Nnodim said, “All I can say now is I thank God for his release.”