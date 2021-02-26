



Ayodeji Emmanuel, the 24-year-old son of a poultry farmer kidnapped on Monday in his father’s farm at Oke Odan, Apete area of Ibadan, has regained freedom.

The police spokesman in Oyo, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the release of the victim.

Gunmen had stormed the poultry farm around 5.00 pm and fired gunshots sporadically into the air before abducting him.

Mr. Fadeyi said the victim was released by his abductors on Thursday and had been reunited with his family.





He further said the release of the victim would not stop the police investigation into the case, adding that they were still on the trail of the abductors.

However, a member of the family, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also confirmed the release of the victim, saying he was released around 7:15 pm on Thursday at Iseyin town, Oke-Ogun area of the state.

The family source did not disclose whether a ransom was paid to secure the release of the victim.

The kidnappers had demanded N100 million to free Mr. Emmanuel.