



A staff of Ado Ekiti local government, Ekiti, Mrs Funmilola Osalusi, who was kidnapped last Saturday, has regained freedom from her abductors.

Mrs Osalusi, who is the widow of the late immediate past Surveyor General of the State, Mr Felix Osalusi, was abducted in her house around 8.30pm along Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado Ekiti last Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police who confirmed her release to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Friday, said the woman was released Thursday night.

Abutu said her release was secured through the efforts of the combined forces of the Police, Amotekun corps, local hunters and Vigilante Group of Nigeria who trailed the criminal elements to their hideouts.





The police spokesman added that the woman has reunited with her family.

According to him, “I can confirm to you that the abductee, Mrs Funmilola Osalusi has been released by her abductors.

“The police and other security outfits upon getting the report that the woman had been held hostage, started combing the suspected surrounding forests day and night . Our detectives worked 24 hours inside the forests.

“We are happy that we got a fruitful result and the woman was released unhurt”.

As of the time of filing this report, it was not clear whether ransom was paid by her family members to secure her release.