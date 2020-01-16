<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A primary school teacher, Mrs. Esther Alabi, who was abducted on Monday has been freed by her abductors.

Mrs. Alabi was abducted at the Obi Primary School, a village settlement along Uzebba/Ifon Road, in Uzebba, Owan West local government, on the first day of school after the Yuletide holiday.

Other teachers that were abducted by the gun welding men managed to escape.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded the sum of N15m but later reduced it to N1m.

Mrs. Alabi was released on Wednesday night after an undisclosed amount was paid as ransom.

Chairman of the council, Mr. Frank Ilaboya, confirmed the release to newsmen but declined to comment whether any ransom was paid.





“She just left my house with her husband few moments ago. I am short of words to describe how I feel at this moment. It has been a very traumatic experience these past few days, and I want to thank everyone who has been part of her rescue process.

“I want to specially thank His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, the security agencies, the good and caring people of Owan West and others too numerous to mention for their steadfastness while her captivity lasted.

“Not forgetting her colleagues in the teaching profession, God bless you all, and may you find reason to celebrate all year long in Jesus Name.”

Headmaster of the school, Comrade Dada Okun, who escaped being kidnapped by the whiskers said he miraculously escaped.

“The incident is better imagined than experienced. How I escaped from them is a miracle. It’s just God in action.”