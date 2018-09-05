The All Progressives Congress Chairman for the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Henry Ashofor, who was abducted last Saturday, has regained his freedom.

Ashofor was said to have been released on Tuesday evening.

He had reportedly been taken away by gunmen along the Igarra-Ibillo road, shortly after attending a funeral in the area

The abductors had reportedly demanded a ransom of N20 million to set the victim free.

But the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, who confirmed his release on Wednesday, said that the APC chieftain was rescued, following the efforts of policemen and vigilantes in the area.

Kokumo said that Ashofor had since been reunited with his family while the police were on the trail of the kidnappers.

The commissioner said, “He (Ashofor) was released yesterday (Tuesday); the police, together with the locals that had embarked on bush-combing, closed in on the abductors and they (abductors) had no other choice than to free the man.

“There were two of them that were rescued unhurt. We will not rest on our laurels until the perpetrators are arrested.”