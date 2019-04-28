<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Two Chinese citizens who were kidnapped on Wednesday in Ebonyi state have regained their freedom.

Police spokesman in the State, Loveth Odah, told journalists in Abakaliki on Sunday that they were rescued by the police unhurt.

According to her, their abductors were forced to abandon them in a thick forest near the location where they were kidnapped following pressure mounted on the Police who were closing in on their location.

“They were rescued on Saturday by 11am. The pressure was so much on the kidnappers that they had to abandon them and flee. They were rescued in a thick forest around the area unhurt. They were not physically tortured but they may be psychologically tortured”, Odah said.

She called on foreigners in the state to always partner with the Police and other security agencies so that they can be adequately protected.

“The police in the state has invited the Foreign Nationals to a meeting to sensitize them on the need to liaise with police to always provide them with adequate security”.

The two Chinese nationals, Sun Zhixin and Wang Quing Hu were kidnapped while working on a road project in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State by masked armed gunmen.

They are staff of Tongyi Construction Company.

It was gathered that the Chinese nationals were in a ditch at a place called Ivo river when the gunmen invaded the place with arms, forced the workers out of the pit and took the two Chinese to an unknown destination.

The company is constructing the road which links the Ohaozara community called Ogwu with Ivo local government and Okpanku community in Enugu.