Fr. Nicholas Oboh, Nigerian priest kidnapped last week in Benin, has been released.He was freed Tuesday evening by his abductors.

“I am pleased to inform you that our priest kidnapped last Thursday, Fr. Nicolas Oboh, has regained his freedom”, said a spokesman for the diocese of Uromi.





“He was released this evening”, the spokesman said.

“Many thanks for your prayers”.

The kidnapping of Fr. Oboh was the latest in a series of kidnappings and killings in Nigeria of Catholics and members of other Christian denominations.