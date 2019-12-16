<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kidnapped Rev. Fr. Samuel Agwameseh of Issele-Uku Catholic Diocese in Delta State has regained his freedom.

The Parish Priest of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Issele-Mkpitime in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State was set free by his abductors on Monday evening.

The Director of Social Communication of the diocese, Rev. Fr. Charles Uganwa, confirmed the release of Fr. Agwameseh to our correspondent on phone.

The cleric was kidnapped on Saturday by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen while returning from the neighboring Onicha-Olona town where he had gone for the production of the church weekly bulletin meant for Sunday’s masses.

The kidnappers had earlier opened up a line of communication, demanding N20 million as ransom.

But Fr. Uganwa said the Catholic Church does pay ransom for any priest kidnapped, adding that payment of ransom in whatever guise to secure freedom for kidnapped victims should not be encouraged.