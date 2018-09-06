The Delta Police Command has announced the release of Rev Father Christopher Ogaga, the Catholic priest abducted last Saturday on his way to Warri on official assignment.

Three members of the kidnap syndicate behind the abduction of the Catholic priest are currently being detained at the Command Headquarters in Asaba.

Announcing his release while addressing newsmen in Warri yesterday, the Delta state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, disclosed that the Clergy was rescued on Wednesday night along Eku-Abraka road under Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that his men who had been on red alert since the kidnap incident occurred, recorded the breakthrough following the intelligence gathering collated in the course of investigations into the kidnap.

According to him, “Yes, the Rev Father has been rescued. We have three suspects in custody, while we are still on the trail of the other gang members. Of course, no ransom was paid because it was a rescue”.

Further findings revealed that it was the members of the Eagle Net Special Squad, led by DSP Usman Dimka, who were immediately despatched to carry out the rescue mission that foiled the kidnap and apprehended the suspects.

It would be recalled that Father Ogaga was kidnapped on Saturday, September 1, 2018 along the Arava-Oviri-Orere-Okpe Road, while on his way to Warri to assist the parish priest of Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, Airport junction, Effurun for the three masses on Sunday morning.