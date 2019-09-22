<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Four staff of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo Ora and one other person who were kidnapped on Thursday have regained their freedom.

Recall that the four staff of the institution who were kidnapped included the Chairman of the Academic Staff of Polytechnics (ASUP), Mr. Opadijo Oluyide, Secretary of the union, Mr. Gbenga Alayande, two other staff of the institution and a wife of one of the victims.

Newsmen reported on Saturday that Olujide, Alayande and two other staff of the institution, along with wife of one of the victims, were kidnapped while coming from a meeting which was held in Saki on Thursday.

The kidnapped victims have now been freed by their abductors.

They were released Saturday, though it was not clear whether ransom was paid to secure their release.

Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mrs. Opeyemi Olawoore, confirmed that the victims were released Saturday evening.

Olawoore in a statement made available to newsmen Saturday evening said, “The five persons abducted by kidnappers in Igboora, out of which four were lecturers of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora have finally regained their freedom.

“The lecturers and other victim were released Saturday evening.

“I am happy to announce that the five abductees have been released unhurt.

“Comrade Olujide Opadijo thanked everyone for their prayers and support. In his words, “we thank God that we were released unhurt.”

“The Management of the Polytechnic, thanked the Oyo State Government, Hon. Commissioner for Education, Traditional rulers in Ibarapa Land, Staff, Students, OYSCATECH Christian and Muslim community, Union leaders, executives of Joint Action Committee of Tertiary Institutions in Oyo State, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, the Media, Families, Friends and stakeholders for their concern, prayers and support while the abductees were in the custody of their captors.”