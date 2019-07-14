<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Permanent Secretary of the Adamawa State Ministry of Mineral Resources, Mr. Emmanuel Piridimso, who was kidnapped last Wednesday, has regained freedom.

His abductors freed him after receiving yet to be ascertained amount of money as ransom, and gave him N1,000 as transport money back home.

A source who made this disclosure on Sunday, said the permanent secretary had to trek long distances to reconnect with his family.

The source said, “After the payment of ransom, the kidnappers released him near Bagale hills and gave him N1,000 to transport himself home. He trekked all the way to Viniklang where he got a motorcycle that finally conveyed him home.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sulaiman Yahaya, confirming the permanent secretary’s release, credited it to the police.

“The abductors released the man when they knew that we were hot on their trail,” he told our correspondent on Sunday afternoon, assuring that the police would still round up the abductors.

“We remain on the trail of the kidnappers. They may have one or two other people in their captivity. We will get them and free whoever else remain with them,” he said.

Kidnapping has recently been rife around Adamawa State. Only on Saturday, an uncle of embattled Sen Ishaku Abbo was killed by kidnappers who stormed Abbo’s family house in Mubi and took away Abbo’s stepmother. She is yet to be released.