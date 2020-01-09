<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Delta Police Command says it has apprehended a wanted suspect, alleged to have kidnapped a medical doctor with Delta University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH) in November 2019.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Hafiz Inuwa, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Warri, Delta.

Inuwa, who identified the suspect as Desmond Itodje, said that he was involved in the abduction of Dr Jerry Isogun, President, National Association of Resident Doctors, DELSUTH branch, on Nov. 20, 2019.

He said that the suspect was apprehended on Jan. 8 in his hometown, Okpara Waterside in Ethiope East Local Government area of the state.

Inuwa said that the credentials of the doctor, who had since regained freedom, were also recovered from the suspect.

“The police have arrested a notorious kidnapper, who kidnapped a DELSUTH doctor on Nov. 20, 2019.

“He was arrested on Jan. 8 at his village, Okpara Waterside and investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The police boss commended members of the local vigilante group for working closely with the police to achieve the feat.

He urged the group to sustain the good relationship with the police so as to achieve a safe and secure environment.