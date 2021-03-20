



Police Operatives in Delta State yesterday apprehended a 43-year-old Uduophori Emesiri, suspected to be a kidnapping and armed robbery ringleader terrorizing Delta and neighbouring States.

The Commander, Eagle Net, SP Dimka, mobilized Warri and Ughelli sectors of Eagle-Net teams led by DSP Inusa Danyaya to Delundi Hotel Otor-Udu, Udu local government area of the state, where he was captured.

A press release issued yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, he disclosed that until his arrest, Emesiri, resides at Marit close Otor-Udu.

He revealed that one silver coloured automatic pump action, with four live cartridges, three expanded cartridges, a Lexus Jeep 330 black colour with Reg. No. KUJ 583 MS suspected to be stolen, one iphone, 11 Promo phone worth N550, 000, one redmi android phone worth N400, 000, were recovered from the suspect.

The suspect was also in possession of an Anti-Cult group I.D card which investigation later revealed as fake”, adding that he was arrested on 17th March 2021, following a manhunt of some suspects.





Also, a fake personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS), one James Emmanuel Oludare, who defrauded his victim, Ebiwori Opori, of N720, 000 under the pretence of releasing the victim from prison custody has been nabbed.

According to Edafe “On 16th March 2021, Mr. Larry Opori, of No. 19 Akponena street reported that on the 2nd of February, 2021 one Jame Emmanuel Oludare during a chat with his brighter one Ebiwori Opori, who is currently in prison custody Sokoto via facebook, said that the said Emmanuel Oludare introduced himself as a DSS officer that he can secure his release from prison with the sum of seven hundred and twenty thousand (N720, 000) which was transferred into his Access bank account No. 1425728133”.

He stated further that since then Oludare refused to pick his call, stating that the Divisional Police Officer mobilized men immediately to track down the said suspect and arrested him while investigation is ongoing.