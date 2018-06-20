A fourteen-year-old girl, Ada Okpoto, has been reportedly killed in a kerosene explosion in her parent’s apartment at 7th Mile, Nkwele Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, in the early hours of Monday, June 18.

Okpoto was confirmed dead at a hospital she was rushed to along with her mother and elder sister, who both sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident, the father of the deceased, Obinna Okpoto, of the same address reported the incident at Ogidi Police Station at about 9:10pm on Saturday.

According to Mohammed, Obinna’s wife, Chioma Okpoto, was lighting kerosene stove at home when the explosion occurred.

As a result, both the wife and two of his children, including the deceased, sustained various degrees of burns all over their bodies. They were consequently rushed to Twinkle Hospital, Ogidi, for prompt medical attention where Ada died two days later.

The police PPRO said that detectives attached to Ogidi Division went to the scene and took photographs and samples of the kerosene for analysis in order to confirm whether the product was adulterated.

Mrs. Okpoto and her second child, Akachukwu Okpoto, who were also admitted at the hospital alongside the late Ada, are responding to treatment.

The police have, therefore, advised members of the public to always distance their children and take precautions when using kerosene and other combustible substances at home in order to prevent recurrence of explosion.