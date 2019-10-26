<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kebbi State Police Command has reportedly foiled an attempt by suspected kidnappers from Yobe State to abduct all the students of Federal Government and Technical College, Zuru town, located in Zuru Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of Police Garba M Danjuma, who confirmed this yesterday while briefing reporters at the command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, said that two suspects from Yobe identified as Sani Shehu and his son, Mohammed A Sani, were arrested in connection with the crime.

“On 18th October, 2019, the principal of the Federal Government and Technical College, Zuru, reported that an unknown person called her through phone and intimidated her that they were coming to her school to kidnap all her students and he will also bring his son to her school on Monday,” the Commissioner told reporters at the briefing.

“Similarly, on Monday 21st October, 2019, at about 1030hrs, one Sani Shehu came along with his son named Muhammed A Sani, all male of Yobe State, and were immediately arrested by the police. The principal suspect, one Abdullahi Adamu, was arrested at Yobe State.”

The Commissioner noted that the suspects would be charged for criminal conspiracy, intimidation and an attempt to commit an offence, to wit: kidnapping.

Speaking further on local crimes and arrests, the Commissioner disclosed that out of 43 cows allegedly stolen by cattle rustlers from Zamfara State at Asarara village, Birnin Kebbi, 36 were recovered.

According to him, “on September, 2019, one Abubakar Juli Rugga and Alhaji Ardo, all male from Asarara village in Birnin Kebbi LGA, reported that their 43 cows were stolen.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detective travelled to Zamfara State on investigation, where they succeeded in arresting one Abubakar Umar and Attairu Sank, all male of Daki Takwas village in Gummi LGA of Zamfara State, in possession of 36 stolen cows.”

Danjuma added that rest of the culprits on the run would be arrested soon and charged for criminal conspiracy and cow theft.