The Governorship Tribunal sitting in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, on Wednesday has adjourned its sitting till May 20, to enable all parties file necessary processes ahead of proper trial.

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, the chairman of the panel, while ruling on the oral application of the counsel to the Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Y.C. Maikyau, SAN, on need to strictly adhere to seven days prescribed by the rules to file and respond to questions on form F007 within pre-trial period, adjourned the sitting to provide adequate time for counsels to turn in all their applications.

Justice Aliyu, who led two other members of the panel, Justice Obiora Nwabunike and Justice Muhammed Sani Salihu, advised all parties in the matter to ensure they utilise the period to prepare their necessary documents before the full commencement of the trial.

Earlier, counsel to Governor Bagudu, Maikyau, informed the Tribunal that they were permitted to file all their documents within seven days of pre-trial period which he said had not lapsed, and still falls within the requirements of the Constitution.

Counsel to the second defendants, APC, Sanusi Samaila and Applicant Counsel, Nura Bello, did not objected to the adjournment.

The governorship candidate of PDP in Kebbi State in the last governorship election, Senator Issa Galaudu, had filed a petition at the Tribunal challenging the victory of APC Governorship candidate Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at the poll.