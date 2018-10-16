



A Magistrate court, sitting in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State and presided over by Magistrate Halima Abubakar, has remanded 14 nude dancers in prison.

The nude dancers were charged to court for allegations of criminal conspiracy, mischievous, criminal force, causing assault, public nuisance, causing hurt and grievances contrary to sections 97,183,327,266 and 246 of the Penal Code.

The accused persons, according to the Prosecutor Yakub Mohammed Goge, were caught by men of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Kebbi State chapter, under a bridge in a forest river with generating sets, musical gadgets and taking suspected hard drugs and dancing nude with young girls.

The Prosecutor, Yakub Mohammed Goge, informed the court that when the accused persons, including nine boys and five girls, sighted men of Vigilante Group, they attacked them with cutlasses, damaged their patrol vehicles and injured a few of their officers who were rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

He told the court that the accused persons used maximum force on officers of the VGN namely; Hashim Rabiu and Adamu Saidu, which caused serious injuries on them.

Magistrate Abubakar, while ruling of their case file number BK/338C/2018, however, ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison till Thursday, October 18, 2018, for further mention and hearing.

Earlier, Commander of Kebbi State NVG, Mohammed Lawal Augie, told newsmen in his office that the accused persons attacked his men in a river at Sabon Garin-Gworo, along Kardi road when they were interrupted during their nude dancing.

“They used their cutlasses to attack my men and damaged our patrol vehicles donated to us by Kebbi State Government.

“But we succeeded in apprehended 15 of them and handed over to the Police because we cannot prosecute any criminal according to law”.