A Magistrate court sitting in Koko, in Koko-Besse Local Government Area of Kebbi State and presided by Magistrate Hashimu Birnin-Tudu, on Monday, declared a notorious woman drugs dealer, Habu Musa Hakoko, wanted over alleged evasion of arrest by National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The agency had, on May 10, 2018, discovered her warehouse containing narcotics substances but she escaped arrest when secrete officers trailed her. Her whereabouts has been unknown since then.

Commandant of NDLEA, Kebbi State, Alhaji Suleiman Jadi, confirmed the escaped of the suspect while speaking with newsmen saying that, “We are looking for her now. She is well known as a notorious marijuana dealer in Koko community. All her exhibits are with us inside polyethylene bags. She is selling the drugs in pieces to her customers. We are seriously looking for her”.

The agency had taken the suspect’s husband and daughter to Magistrate Court, Koko, for prosecution and sought the court permission to declare the suspect wanted.

During the Court session, the suspect’s husband, daughter were released on bail with the sum of N400,000.

Magistrate Birnin-Tudu who granted them bail with two sureties who should be their immediate family.